Lenovo Unveils Legion Go: A New Windows Gaming Handheld

Lenovo has announced its latest gaming device, the Legion Go, at IFA 2023 in Berlin. This Windows gaming handheld is similar to the Steam Deck, featuring a compact display and Nintendo Switch-like removable controllers. The Legion Go starts at $700 and offers an 8.8-inch QHD+ PureSight gaming display with a 16:10 ratio. It supports adjustable resolutions and refresh rates for optimized gaming experiences.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and up to 16GB of RAM, the Legion Go offers customizable storage options with up to 1TB of onboard storage and an additional expansion slot for up to 2TB. The device also boasts a 49.2Wh capacity battery with Super Rapid charging capabilities, allowing for a 70% recharge in just 30 minutes.

The Legion Go’s controllers feature integrated trackpads, D-pads, angled mouse wheels, and ten mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons. They can be detached from the display, and the right controller can be used as a mouse for faster gameplay in first-person shooters.

For users who want to enhance their gaming experience on the go, Lenovo offers the option to purchase Legion Glasses for an additional $330. These glasses provide a personal big screen experience with Full HD resolution and built-in speakers.

In addition to the Legion Go, Lenovo also announced the Legion 9i laptop, which features an integrated liquid cooling system. This laptop comes with a 16-inch PureSight MiniLED display, Intel’s 13th-gen Core i9-13980HX processor, and up to 64GB of RAM. The Legion 9i will be available in October, starting at $4,400.

Sources:

– Gizmodo