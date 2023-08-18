CityLife

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
Lenovo Legion Go: A New Handheld PC Game Machine

Lenovo is reportedly joining the handheld PC gaming market with its upcoming device, the Lenovo Legion Go. Leaked information reveals that the Legion Go will run on AMD Phoenix processors and will utilize a key feature from the Nintendo Switch.

Although specific specifications have not been revealed, the leaked images indicate that the Legion Go will feature two USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, and a chassis design similar to the Steam Deck. The device’s highlight is its Switch-style removable controllers, which will offer additional gameplay options.

The matte black chassis of the Legion Go houses a range of gaming controls, including two thumbsticks, a d-pad, and all the usual buttons found on game controllers. Additional features include a scroll wheel, macro buttons, and a kickstand for improved comfort during gaming sessions.

While handheld PCs like the Legion Go lack dedicated GPUs, the integrated graphics on x86 chips have become surprisingly capable, allowing for acceptable visuals on smaller screens. Despite potentially mediocre battery life, gamers are still eager to experience proper PC games on the go.

The release date, availability, and price of the Legion Go have yet to be announced. As cloud gaming continues to develop, it may eventually eliminate the need for powerful hardware in handheld devices. However, for now, devices like the Legion Go offer a wider selection of games and features compared to cloud gaming.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go is set to enter the handheld PC gaming market, providing gamers with a new option to experience PC games on-the-go.

