Lenovo to Launch Gaming Handheld Competing with Windows Models

Lenovo is reportedly planning to release a gaming handheld called the Legion Go. This device aims to rival the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, popular Windows gaming models. The leak, reported by Windows Report, suggests that the Legion Go will run on Windows 11 and feature AMD’s new Phoenix processors.

Although specific specifications were not leaked, the Legion Go appears to have unique features such as removable controls resembling those of the Nintendo Switch. The device boasts back, shoulder, and side triggers, as well as a hidden wheel beneath the top right trigger. In addition, it offers a kickstand, microSD slot, a pair of USB-C ports, a headphone port, volume buttons, and a large cooling vent at the back.

Considering the detachable controls and the touch-friendly Windows 11 operating system, it is likely that the Legion Go will come with a touch-sensitive display measuring 8 inches in size. This feature will enhance the gaming experience and make it more interactive for users.

Lenovo had previously developed a gaming handheld prototype called the Legion Play, which was never released. However, it seems logical for the PC-focused company to venture into the handheld gaming market. The Legion Go’s detachable controls, reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch, set it apart from the competition.

In addition to competing with popular Windows gaming models such as the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, the Legion Go will also face competition from Ayaneo’s handheld devices, including their latest model, the 2S.

The release date and detailed specifications of the Legion Go are yet to be announced by Lenovo. However, the leaked information suggests that this gaming handheld will offer an exciting alternative for gamers seeking a portable and powerful Windows gaming device.