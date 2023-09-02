Lenovo Unveils Legion Go, a Handheld Gaming Device, and Legion Glasses for Immersive Gaming

Global technology brand Lenovo has announced the launch of Legion Go, its first gaming handheld device, and Legion Glasses, a new wearable with micro-OLED display technology, at the IFA tech show.

Lenovo’s expansion of its gaming ecosystem includes the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Go, a portable gaming device that brings the power of Windows PC gaming to a handheld form factor. It is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors and features an 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

The company has also unveiled the Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming headphones, designed to provide gamers with a high-resolution 7.1 surround sound audio experience.

Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, expressed the company’s commitment to cater to the needs of diverse gamers. Ouyang stated that the Lenovo Legion Go allows gamers to play on the go, expanding their gaming experience beyond the confines of a traditional PC setup.

The Lenovo Legion Go runs on Windows 11 and offers impressive specifications, including an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. It also supports expandable storage of up to 2TB via a micro-SD slot.

With a 49.2Wh capacity battery and support for Super Rapid Charge, the Lenovo Legion Go boasts long gaming sessions without the need for frequent recharging.

In addition to the Legion Go, Lenovo unveiled Legion Glasses, a wearable virtual monitor equipped with micro-OLED display technology. These glasses offer a high-color and high-contrast FHD resolution for each eye, emulating the experience of a large screen. They provide a private and immersive gaming and content consumption experience.

Lenovo’s Legion Go and Legion Glasses demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing innovative and versatile solutions for gamers, expanding their gaming possibilities both at home and on the go.

