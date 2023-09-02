Lenovo Unveils Legion Go, a Windows Gaming Handheld Device, and Legion Glasses

Lenovo, the global technology brand, has introduced an array of exciting gaming devices at the IFA tech show, including the Lenovo Legion Go, the company’s first Windows gaming handheld device. With the release of the Lenovo Legion Go, gamers can now experience the power of Windows PC gaming in a portable form factor.

The Lenovo Legion Go is equipped with AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors, which bring games to life on its 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display. This handheld device allows gamers to enjoy their favorite games on the go, thanks to its compact size and powerful performance.

In addition to the Legion Go, Lenovo has also unveiled the Legion Glasses, which provide gamers with a more immersive gaming experience. These advanced wearable virtual monitors feature micro-OLED display technology, delivering high color and contrast range FHD resolution for each eye. With a 60Hz refresh rate, the Legion Glasses emulate the experience of gaming on a large screen.

To further enhance the gaming experience, Lenovo has introduced the Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming headphones. These in-ear headphones offer hi-res 7.1 surround sound audio, ensuring that gamers can fully immerse themselves in their gameplay.

Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, expressed the company’s commitment to providing gamers with solutions that suit their needs. He stated, “With the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Go, we are excited to expand our Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystem with a device that allows gamers to—literally—game on the go.”

The Legion Go features powerful specifications, including up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA Graphics and smart power management technology. The display is adjustable to different playstyles and situations, supporting resolutions from 1600p to 800p, as well as 144Hz and 60Hz refresh rates.

With up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Legion Go delivers optimal gaming performance and faster loading times. The device also has a micro-SD slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage.

For extended gaming sessions, the Legion Go is equipped with a 49.2Wh capacity battery. It also supports Super Rapid Charge, allowing the battery to recharge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Lenovo’s Legion Go and Legion Glasses offer gamers a wider range of options to enhance their gaming experience. These new additions to the Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystem demonstrate the brand’s dedication to providing innovative solutions for gamers worldwide.

