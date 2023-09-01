Lenovo Launches Tab P12 in India with Impressive Features

Lenovo has recently released its latest tablet, the Tab P12, in India, following its launch in Europe a month ago. This tablet is targeted towards students and professionals and comes with stylus support.

The standout features of the Lenovo Tab P12 include its large 12.7-inch 3K display and quad JBL speakers, making it an excellent choice for content streaming and gaming. It also comes with a ThinkPad-inspired keyboard that has a built-in trackpad.

The Tab P12 is priced at ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Lenovo Online Store, and authorized retailers across the country starting from September 5th.

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Lenovo Tab P12 guarantees two years of Android updates and four years of security updates. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of cameras, the Tab P12 features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The tablet is powered by a 10,200mAh battery that supports 20W charging and provides up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Lenovo Tab P12 will face competition from the OnePlus Pad, which is priced slightly higher at ₹37,999 in India.

Overall, the Lenovo Tab P12 offers impressive specifications and features that make it a compelling choice in the tablet market. Its powerful performance, stunning display, and high-quality audio make it suitable for both work and entertainment purposes.

