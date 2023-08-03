Lenovo Unveils Legion Slim 5 14 Gaming Laptop with Impressive Features

Lenovo has introduced its latest gaming laptop, the Legion Slim 5 14, which comes packed with impressive features. One notable highlight is the inclusion of a 73.6 Wh battery, which can charge from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes using the 140 W USB Type-C charging capability.

The Legion Slim 5 14 sports a 14.5-inch OLED display with a native resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. Lenovo claims that the panel can reach peak brightness of 400 nits and supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring vivid and smooth gaming visuals.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and an HDMI 2.1 port. These options allow for flexible connectivity with various peripherals.

Lenovo is expected to launch the Legion Slim 5 14 gaming laptop next month. Although specific pricing details have not yet been disclosed, it has been revealed that the laptop will have a starting price of US$1,439.99 in the US.

With its powerful battery, stunning OLED display, and versatile connectivity options, the Legion Slim 5 14 aims to provide gamers with an exceptional gaming experience. It is a promising addition to Lenovo’s Legion lineup and is anticipated to be well-received by gaming enthusiasts.