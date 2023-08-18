Lenovo Legion Go to Feature Ryzen Z1 APU

Lenovo is set to enter the handheld gaming market with its new device, the Legion Go. The device, which is expected to compete with the ASUS ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck, will be powered by the ASUS Ryzen Z1 APU.

The Legion Go handheld combines features from both the Ally and Deck systems, as well as incorporating some elements from the Nintendo Switch. It features touchpads similar to those on the Deck and has detachable controllers, a characteristic seen in the Switch. The console also boasts an 8-inch screen, setting it apart from its competitors.

The Legion Go will be equipped with the Ryzen Z1 APU, a processor known for its customization capabilities and energy efficiency. This processor, with its Zen4 and RDNA3 architecture, allows the APU to operate in lower power modes, making it suitable for a handheld device.

Lenovo is also developing the Legion AR glasses, which will be available alongside the Legion Go. These glasses are similar to the Glasses T1, providing a “private display for on-the-go experience.” It is worth noting that the AR glasses may not necessarily be focused on augmented reality.

While the exact launch date for the Legion Go is unknown, official renders have already been shared with certain partners, indicating that a launch is imminent. Lenovo is determined to establish its presence in the handheld gaming market and expand its Legion series with innovative products like the Legion AR glasses.

Overall, the Legion Go is expected to offer a unique gaming experience with its powerful Ryzen Z1 APU, detachable controllers, and 8-inch screen. Gamers can anticipate the arrival of this new handheld device in the near future.