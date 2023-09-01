Lenovo Legion Go: A New Windows Gaming Handheld Device

Lenovo has unveiled its first Windows gaming handheld device, the Lenovo Legion Go, at the IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin) 2023 event in Berlin. The gaming console features an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz and is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors. It runs on Windows 11 Home with Legion Space software, providing users with access to their game platforms, stores, and locally installed games.

The Lenovo Legion Go comes with Hall Effect joysticks, enhancing responsiveness and accuracy during gaming sessions. It will compete with other gaming handhelds such as the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and Asus ROG Ally. The device has been priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs. 70,000) and will be available starting November this year.

In terms of specifications, the Legion Go features an 8.8-inch QHD+ IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It offers a 10-point touch screen, achieving a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 97 percent coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut, and peak brightness of 500 nits. The handheld console is equipped with Hall effect joysticks, a touchpad, D-pad, angled mouse wheel, 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion Go is powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of SoCs with AMD RDNA graphics. It can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, with the option to expand the storage further using a microSD card slot. The device also features detachable Legion TrueStrike controllers for added flexibility and thermal management, incorporating a liquid crystal polymer fan for efficient cooling.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion Go include two USB-Type C ports that support USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0. The handheld console is equipped with a microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It includes a dual-cell 49.2Wh battery with fast charging support, claiming to charge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. The Lenovo Legion Go weighs 854 grams and measures 299x131x41mm.

Sources: Lenovo, IFA Berlin