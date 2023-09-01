Introducing the Lenovo Legion Go: A Windows Handheld Gaming Device

Lenovo is set to make its mark in the Windows handheld gaming market with the newly announced Legion Go. This powerful gaming device boasts an 8.8-inch LCD screen with QHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The touchscreen panel offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and impressive brightness of up to 500 nits. It supports various resolutions, ranging from 1600p down to 800p, and can adjust the refresh rate to 60Hz for improved power management.

Inspired by the Nintendo Switch, the Legion Go features detachable controllers called Legion TrueStrike and a convenient kickstand. The controllers come equipped with Hall effect joysticks, a touchpad, 10 re-mappable shoulder triggers, and a scroll wheel. Lenovo has gone the extra mile by including a controller base module that attaches magnetically to the right controller, allowing it to be used as a mouse. This module even has an optical sensor at the bottom, mimicking the functionality of a real mouse.

Under the hood, Lenovo has chosen AMD’s Ryzen Z1 series chipsets, with configurations available up to a Z1 Extreme. The GPU is powered by RDNA 3 graphics. The Legion Go supports up to a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage, and it also offers expandable storage through a microSD card slot with support for up to 2TB. All models come with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Cooling is a critical aspect of gaming devices, and Lenovo has incorporated a dedicated thermal cooling system into the Legion Go. This system includes a liquid polymer blade fan, which operates at a maximum noise level of 25dB while still providing 25W of total graphics power (TGP) in Custom Mode. In terms of connectivity, the device is equipped with two USB-Type C ports (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0), a microSD slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

On the software front, the Legion Go runs Windows 11 Home with a special overlay called Legion Space. This integrated software houses all your games and launchers. Additionally, Lenovo is offering a free three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with each Legion Go handheld.

With a two-cell 49.2Wh battery and support for fast charging, the Legion Go promises a 0-70% charge in just 30 minutes. It also features a power bypass mode, allowing users to game while plugged into power without draining the battery excessively. Lenovo includes a 65W PD charger in the package.

The Lenovo Legion Go will be available starting at $699/€799 for the base model, and it is set to launch in November.

