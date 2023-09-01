Introducing Lenovo Legion Glasses: Your Portable Private Screen

Lenovo has unveiled an exciting new device that combines the functionality of glasses with a private portable screen. The Legion Glasses from Lenovo offer gamers an immersive experience with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 per eye, thanks to micro-LED display technology. With a refresh rate of 60Hz, users can enjoy seamless visuals and smooth gameplay.

The Legion Glasses are not only compatible with Lenovo’s recently announced Legio Go, a Windows-based portable gaming PC, but also with most Windows, Android, and macOS devices. While macOS is specifically mentioned in the press release, there is no mention of support for iOS devices like the iPhone 14 series. Linux support is not available, which may disappoint some users, especially those considering it as a companion device for the Steam Deck or the Asus ROG Ally.

In addition to the high-quality display, the Legion Glasses feature built-in speakers to enhance the audio experience. Whether you are watching movies, immersing yourself in a game, or simply enjoying multimedia content, the Legion Glasses provide a complete audio-visual package.

The Lenovo Legion Glasses are set to launch next month, offering a convenient and portable solution for those who want to take their private screen experience on the go. With an expected price of $329, these glasses are an exciting addition to Lenovo’s gaming accessory lineup.

Sources:

– IGN: Taylor, Reporter at IGN