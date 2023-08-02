Lenovo Rumored to Enter Handheld Gaming Market with “Legion Go” Console

Lenovo is reportedly joining the high-powered handheld gaming market with its upcoming “Legion Go” device. While the company had previously worked on a handheld streaming device, it has now set its sights on creating a full portable gaming machine similar to the popular Steam Deck.

According to anonymous sources cited by Windows Central, the Legion Go will be a Windows 11-based console running on an AMD Phoenix processor. It is said to feature an 8-inch screen, slightly larger than its competitors such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The exact price point for the Legion Go is not yet known.

Lenovo has declined to comment on the rumors and speculation surrounding the Legion Go. However, the AMD Phoenix processor mentioned is part of the Ryzen 7040 series, which is designed for gaming-centric mobile devices. This suggests that the Legion Go may offer impressive performance in a sleek and lightweight package, especially with its larger screen.

Lenovo’s previous work in the handheld console space includes the “Legion Play,” which was a cloud gaming platform similar to the Logitech G Cloud. However, the Legion Play did not see a full release. In contrast to the Legion Play’s 7-inch display and Android 11 operating system, the Legion Go will run on Windows 11, unlocking its potential for gaming and PC-like functionality.

One consideration for the Legion Go is its battery life, as the larger screen may impact its runtime. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether the user interface will resemble a modified Windows desktop or introduce a new UI specifically tailored for handheld gaming.

Competition in the handheld console market is increasing, with Valve’s loss-leader strategy helping the Steam Deck maintain its position as a leader. The closest competitor to the Steam Deck in terms of price is the Asus ROG Ally, which costs $70 more than the cheapest version of the Steam Deck. It remains to be seen whether Lenovo can offer unique features or advantages to entice gamers away from the Steam Deck.

Overall, the rumored Legion Go console from Lenovo could be a significant entry in the handheld gaming market. With its Windows 11 operating system and powerful processor, it has the potential to provide a compelling gaming experience for portable gaming enthusiasts.