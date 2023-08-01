Lenovo to Enter Handheld PC Gaming Market with ‘Legion Go’

In the ever-growing landscape of handheld gaming devices, Lenovo is now joining the competition. As reported by Windows Central, the tech giant is planning to release the Lenovo ‘Legion Go’, a new handheld PC gaming device with an 8-inch screen and AMD Phoenix processors.

This announcement further intensifies the already heated handheld gaming market. Nintendo is expected to reveal its next handheld console soon, and numerous smaller tech companies are actively developing their own variations of handheld gaming devices.

According to Jez Corden at Windows Central, the Legion Go may have a similar design to the unreleased Lenovo Legion Play device. The device will run on Windows 11 operating system and promises maximum PC gaming compatibility, akin to the ASUS ROG Ally.

On the technical side, the Legion Go will feature AMD Phoenix processors known for their ability to provide high-quality gaming experiences while supporting low-power states.

Unfortunately, there is no information available regarding the release date of the Legion Go. As the market becomes more saturated with handheld gaming options, it remains to be seen whether consumers will embrace another device or tire of the trend.

For more gaming news, be sure to check out our coverage of Xbox’s plans for its biggest booths ever at Gamescom.