Lenovo Offers MSI Suprim Liquid X GeForce RTX 4090 GPU for Under $1600

Lenovo is currently offering the liquid-cooled MSI Suprim Liquid X GeForce RTX 4090 24GB video card at a price that is cheaper than any base model 4090. By using two stackable coupon codes, BUYMORELENOVO and EXTRA5, you can purchase this high-end GPU for only $1562.49. Normally, the GPU sells for $1750 if it is not marked up. Remarkably, the standard base model RTX 4090 starts at $1599.99, making this top-end 4090 GPU cheaper than the lowest-end 4090 GPU available.

The RTX 4090 is currently the most powerful video card on the market, surpassing any other GPU from both NVIDIA and AMD. In terms of performance, the RTX 4090 is around 110% faster in 4K gaming than the already impressive RTX 3080 and approximately 60% faster than its predecessor, the RTX 3090 Ti. This represents one of the largest performance upgrades within a single generation for the GeForce line of cards.

The MSI Suprim Liquid X RTX 4090 features a self-contained water-cooled unit. However, it is important to ensure that your PC has sufficient space to mount the 240mm radiator. The liquid cooling solution provides excellent stock cooling for the RTX 4090, resulting in lower temperatures and quieter operation compared to air cooling. By mounting the radiator away from the GPU, hot air is efficiently exhausted from the computer case, preventing excessive heat buildup in the GPU area. Lower temperatures also result in reduced fan noise.

If you are interested in purchasing the MSI Suprim Liquid X GeForce RTX 4090 GPU at this exceptional price, take advantage of the BUYMORELENOVO and EXTRA5 coupon codes while they are still valid. This offer provides an opportunity to acquire a high-end GPU at a more affordable price point, providing superior performance for demanding gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks.