Lenovo Unveils New Gaming Products at IFA 2021

Lenovo has taken the spotlight at this year’s IFA with its exciting lineup of gaming products. The Chinese manufacturer has proven once again its commitment to innovation in consumer electronics.

One noteworthy addition to the Legion line of products is the Legion Glasses. In a world where augmented reality is still in its early stages, Lenovo is stepping up its game in the gaming industry. These wearable displays, which are primarily focused on PC gaming, offer users a large gaming monitor-like experience. Equipped with Micro-OLED panels, each eye sees a high-resolution display of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, with a refresh rate of 60Hz. With a price tag of $329, Lenovo has managed to offer an affordable option for gamers who want an immersive experience. The Legion Glasses will be available in October, alongside the Legion Go.

Another impressive release is Lenovo’s handheld gaming device, often compared to Nintendo’s Switch. Unlike the Steam Deck, which relies on streaming, Lenovo’s device features on-board processing through the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme. This allows players to enjoy games locally, eliminating concerns about latency in cloud gaming. The handheld comes with an 8.8-inch QHD Plus display and a 49.2Wh battery, ensuring extended playtime. It boasts 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, providing gamers with ample power and storage capacity. The detachable controls, resembling the design of the Switch, are a convenient addition. Interested gamers can purchase the handheld gaming device for $699.

Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology, offering consumers a range of exciting and innovative products. With their focus on immersive gaming experiences and affordability, it’s clear that Lenovo is a leader in the gaming industry.

