Lenovo Introduces Legion Glasses for an Enhanced Gaming Experience

Lenovo has unveiled its new Legion Glasses, a groundbreaking product designed to enhance the handheld gaming experience. These innovative glasses feature a foldable design and a large virtual screen, making them ideal for gamers on the go.

With a price tag of $329, the Legion Glasses offer a more affordable alternative to the popular XREAL Air AR glasses, which retail for around $400. They can be easily paired with the newly announced Legion Go handheld gaming computer, as well as other devices such as laptops, tablets, and phones that support Type-C Alt mode.

The Legion Glasses have a sleek and stylish design, resembling a pair of sunglasses with tinted lenses. They weigh 142g, slightly more than the XREAL Air glasses, and offer a slightly narrower field of view. However, they make up for this with their impressive 60Hz micro-OLEDs, delivering full HD gaming on a virtual screen with TV-like dimensions.

To ensure maximum comfort during long gaming sessions, the Legion Glasses come with two adjustable nose pads and an anti-slip adapter. Additionally, a lens frame is included to securely hold the glasses in place.

Lenovo has once again pushed the boundaries of gaming technology with the release of the Legion Glasses. These innovative glasses provide gamers with an immersive and portable gaming experience at a more affordable price point.

