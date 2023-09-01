The Ports on Lenovo’s ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor

This article explores the various ports available on Lenovo’s ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor, providing an overview of its connectivity options.

The ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor features a range of ports that allow for seamless connectivity with other devices. On the left side of the monitor, there are several ports available. These include a DisplayPort, an HDMI port, a USB 3.0 upstream port, and two USB 3.0 downstream ports.

The DisplayPort allows for high-definition video and audio transmission, making it ideal for connecting to a desktop or laptop computer. The HDMI port also supports high-definition video and audio, making it suitable for connecting gaming consoles or Blu-ray players.

The USB 3.0 upstream port enables the monitor to function as a hub, allowing other USB devices to be connected. The two USB 3.0 downstream ports then provide additional connectivity options for peripherals such as keyboards, mice, or external hard drives.

In addition to the ports on the left side, there are also two more USB 3.0 downstream ports located on the back of the monitor. These ports can be used to connect additional devices without cluttering the workspace.

Overall, the ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor offers a wide range of connectivity options, allowing users to easily connect their devices and peripherals. Whether it be for gaming, multimedia, or productivity purposes, the variety of ports available ensures that users can seamlessly integrate the monitor into their setup.

Source: Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor documentation.