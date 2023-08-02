LEGO Reveals New Star Wars Set: Coruscant Guard Gunship (75354)

LEGO has recently unveiled a new addition to its Star Wars collection, the Coruscant Guard Gunship (75354). This highly anticipated set will be available for purchase starting on September 1. With 1,083 pieces, it offers fans and collectors an exciting building experience. The retail price for the set is set at $139.99.

The Coruscant Guard Gunship is a welcomed sight for LEGO enthusiasts, as it has been quite some time since its last appearance. This set features a number of minifigures including fan-favorite characters such as Chancellor Palpatine, Commander Fox, 2 Coruscant Guards, and Padmé Amidala.

LEGO has always been known for its attention to detail, and this set is no exception. Builders can expect a high level of craftsmanship and authenticity, as the Coruscant Guard Gunship is designed to closely resemble its on-screen counterpart from the Star Wars franchise.

With its sleek and iconic design, this LEGO Star Wars set is sure to be a favorite among both young and adult fans. Its impressive piece count and included minifigures make it a must-have for anyone looking to expand their Star Wars collection or engage in an enjoyable building experience.

LEGO continues to deliver innovative and high-quality products that cater to the interests of Star Wars enthusiasts. The Coruscant Guard Gunship is a testament to their commitment to creating sets that ignite the imaginations of fans from all walks of life. So mark your calendars for September 1 and get ready to embark on an epic building adventure with LEGO’s latest Star Wars masterpiece.