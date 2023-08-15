LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection Set Revealed

LEGO has announced the upcoming release of their new LEGO Ideas set, The Insect Collection (21342). The set, designed by LEGO fan José Maria, will be available for purchase on September 4 for VIPs/Insiders and features 1,111 pieces. It will retail for $79.99 and includes various insects such as the blue morpho butterfly, honeybee, Hercules beetle, Chinese Mantis, and seven-spotted ladybug. In addition, a new Green Noise playlist has been created to provide a nature-inspired ASMR experience while building the set.

The Green Noise playlist was developed in partnership with Foley artist Sanaa Kelley, known for her expertise in creating sounds using everyday items. The playlist, available on LEGO.com/insects, offers up to 45 minutes of audio designed to bring the insects to life through the sounds of LEGO bricks. A behind-the-scenes LEGO film showcases the process of creating the Green Noise playlist in Foley studios.

The LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection is the 50th product from the fan-driven LEGO Ideas platform. Each insect in the set is displayed in a separate setting inspired by its natural habitat. For example, the blue morpho butterfly is depicted in the South American Amazon Rainforest, while the Hercules beetle is shown sitting on a decaying log from Central America. The set also includes a Chinese Mantis perched on a branch from an Asian forest.

LEGO fan José Maria drew inspiration for the set from his studies in science and fine art, as well as his hobbies in photography and nature. Federico Begher, Head of LEGO Product Group, praised the intricate design of the set and expressed excitement about sharing it with LEGO fans worldwide.

The LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection set will be available globally on September 4, 2023, for LEGO VIPs and on September 7 for the public. It will be sold through LEGO Stores and LEGO.com/insects for $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99.