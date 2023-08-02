CityLife

A Vintage Apple Computer Signed by Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to be Auctioned

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
An original Apple-1 computer, signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, is set to be sold at an auction. The computer, which has been fully restored and comes with a custom-built case and keyboard, is expected to fetch around $200,000. This iconic computer, originally sold for $666, holds immense historical value as it kickstarted the company that recently achieved a $3 trillion market value.

The Apple-1 was one of the earliest personal computers that did not require soldering by the purchaser. Approximately 200 units were manufactured by Steve Jobs and Wozniak in Jobs’s garage in California between 1976 and 1977. Out of these, around 175 were sold. This particular Apple-1 being auctioned was signed by Wozniak himself at an event in 2017, making it even more desirable for collectors.

In addition to the Apple-1 computer, the auction includes an Apple company check signed by both Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Dated March 19, 1976, the check was made out to a circuit board maker and is believed to be related to the production of the first Apple-1 computers. The check was initially expected to sell for $50,000, but bids have already surpassed that amount.

This auction provides a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Apple’s early history and own a vintage computer that played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the personal computing industry. The restored Apple-1, along with the signed check, serves as a testament to the ingenuity and visionary spirit of Apple’s co-founders.

