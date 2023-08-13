Lectric XP Trike: An Electric Tricycle Review

I recently had the opportunity to test out the Lectric XP Trike, an electric tricycle designed for those who struggle with balancing on a two-wheeler or are apprehensive about riding a regular bike. With my car being junked and needing to make a trip to the auto shop, I thought it would be a good chance to see how the Trike performed on a 15-mile journey.

To my satisfaction, the Trike handled the distance without issue. It had a spacious rear basket that was perfect for carrying my belongings back home. However, I did encounter some stability issues during the trip, which was concerning.

One important thing to note is that the Lectric XP Trike is not suitable for those living in apartments. It is intended for individuals with a garage or secure ground-floor storage space. I faced difficulties right from the start as the box couldn’t fit through my apartment door. Additionally, the Trike’s width posed a challenge when trying to maneuver it through door frames.

Once I managed to get the Trike inside, I had to tackle the task of carrying its 70-pound weight up a flight of stairs. This was not a pleasant experience due to its bulkiness and lack of convenient handles. It’s clear that this tricycle is not meant for frequent transport, requiring a more permanent storage solution.

Setting up the Trike was relatively straightforward, and the folding mechanism was similar to other Lectric electric bikes. However, folding it didn’t make it any easier to carry as the rear tires remained wide. Folding could be beneficial if you wanted to transport the Trike in a car.

During my test, I encountered a familiar issue with Lectric bikes – a defect that needed fixing. The right-side rear tire was touching the fender, which could have been a result of shipping or a manufacturing defect. While easy to fix, it still highlights the need for better quality control.

The Lectric XP Trike offers features like a removable battery, throttle, headlamp, and an LCD display. Additional accessories, such as the Support Seat and Cargo Package, can be added on. The Cargo Package’s Large Basket is particularly useful for grocery runs or carrying items. The Support Seat is comfortable and the placement of the key, which starts the system, is more accessible than previous Lectric models.

The Trike’s LCD display allows you to choose from five Pedal Assist System levels. While levels one and two didn’t provide enough power for this heavy tricycle, level three maintained a decent speed of around 11 mph. The Trike can reach a top speed of 14 mph at level 5 PAS. The throttle can be used to take a break from pedaling but reduces the Trike’s range.

Overall, the Lectric XP Trike offers a convenient and accessible option for those who prefer a three-wheeled electric transportation solution. However, its bulkiness, stability issues, and the need for appropriate storage space may be drawbacks for some potential buyers.