Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak Reveals Key Specs

A recent leak has provided us with some crucial details on Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The information comes from a well-known leaker, Yogesh Brar, who shared the phone’s cameras, chipset, battery, and charging speeds.

One of the notable upgrades in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the next-generation chipsets. Samsung may go back to its old approach of using both Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and its own Exynos silicon for its high-end flagship lineup. For the Galaxy S24 series, we can expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Exynos 2400 chipsets.

While the leak doesn’t mention any changes to the main camera, it does reveal a new 3x telephoto shooter with a 50MP sensor. This is a significant upgrade from the 10MP telephoto cameras in previous Galaxy Ultra models. There have been rumors suggesting camera enhancements, but it appears that only the telephoto camera will see an improvement.

Another leak suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would have faster charging speeds. However, Yogesh Brar’s post contradicts this, stating that the phone will retain the same 45W wired charging capability. It is hoped that this information is inaccurate, and we can expect quicker charging when the S24 Ultra launches in January/February.

The leaked specifications shared by Yogesh Brar include a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, the aforementioned 50MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP periscope camera. The phone is also expected to feature a 12MP front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

It’s important to note that these specifications are subject to change as the release of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still several months away. It’s best to approach this early information with some skepticism and wait for official announcements from Samsung.