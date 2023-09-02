Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with Backwards Compatibility

Known video game leaker I’m a Hero Too has recently clarified some points regarding the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 on Reddit. Disputing an imposter’s claims on Snitch’s Discord server, I’m a Hero Too reveals that Square Enix has been in possession of Nintendo Switch 2 developer kits for quite some time now.

The leaker confirms that the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2. In addition, I’m a Hero Too provides insight into the new console’s features, stating that it is backwards compatible with a few games that have already been tested. The Nintendo Switch 2 will use new cartridges, presumably larger in storage capacity, and will boast a new camera feature, aligning with previous leaks and rumors about the Switch 2 platform.

What is particularly intriguing is I’m a Hero Too’s assertion that the Final Fantasy VII Remake on the Nintendo Switch 2 looks and runs comparable to a game on the PlayStation 5. According to the leaker, the porting process was relatively quick and could potentially be a launch title for the console. However, the exact launch details remain uncertain at this point.

It’s worth noting that the Reddit account of I’m a Hero Too has since been deleted, adding an air of mystery and speculation to these leaks.

SEGA’s involvement with the Nintendo Switch 2 has also been confirmed by I’m a Hero Too. The company has had access to the Switch 2 developer kits, and the leaker verifies the console’s backwards compatibility with certain tested games. Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch 2 will incorporate a new cartridge format and feature an enhanced camera.

While these leaks should be taken with caution until official announcements are made, they offer an exciting glimpse into what Nintendo and its partners have in store for the future of gaming.

Sources:

– I’m a Hero Too (Reddit)

– Snitch’s Discord server