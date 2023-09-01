Apple Rumored to Release iPhone 15 Ultra with Better Specifications

According to a questionable leak, Apple is set to unveil not only the iPhone 15 Pro Max but also a more sophisticated version called the iPhone 15 Ultra. Previous rumors had suggested that the iPhone 15 Ultra would simply be a rebranded version of the Pro Max, but this leaked information contradicts that notion.

The leak gained some credibility in light of Apple’s recent release of the Apple Watch Ultra. The leaker stated, “I personally know that two different models with a 6.7-inch display have been tested, but it remains uncertain if both will be released.”

If the sources are accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer a maximum of 6GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to start with similar specifications and go beyond, with 8GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and “significantly improved camera features.”

It is worth noting that this is the only rumor concerning the iPhone 15 that mentions both an iPhone 15 Pro Max and an iPhone 15 Ultra. It seems likely that the leaker may have misinterpreted branding confusion from case manufacturers as actual device information. Case manufacturers often rely on the rumor mill and do not receive advanced information from Apple.

While the credibility of the leak remains in question, it has sparked interest among Apple enthusiasts. As the official release of the iPhone 15 approaches, fans eagerly await confirmation from Apple regarding the existence of the iPhone 15 Ultra and its enhanced specifications.

