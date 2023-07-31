Alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmarks for Samsung Galaxy S24+ Surface

One of the first alleged benchmarks for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor has been discovered, and it appears to be associated with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24+ for the US market. The benchmark listing shows the model number SM-S926U, which follows the same pattern as its predecessor, the unlocked S23+, denoted as SM-S916U.

Although specific details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the Galaxy S24 series have not been revealed, it is expected that the core distribution will be similar to other phones. The benchmark, found on Geekbench by MySmartPrice, reveals a 1+2+3+2 core configuration for the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This breakdown includes 2x ARM A5xx “Silver” cores codenamed “Hayes,” 3x ARM A7xx “Gold” cores codenamed “Hunter,” 2x ARM “Hunter” A7xx “Titanium” cores, and 1x ARM “Hunter ELP” Xx “Gold+” core.

The clock speeds of these cores on the alleged Galaxy S24+ are higher compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the S23+. This suggests a more powerful chipset, possibly built on the latest 3nm production method. Additionally, the GPU is listed as Adreno 750, an improvement over the Adreno 740 found on the Galaxy S23 models.

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark score for the S24+ is higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the S23+. This enhancement can be attributed to the increased clock speed of the upper cores, which is a positive development. This suggests that Samsung and Qualcomm have conducted load tests to ensure that the higher clock speed of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 won’t cause overheating or throttling issues.

If the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 indeed utilizes the 3nm process, it could lead to even more power efficiency in the Galaxy S24 phones compared to their predecessors. This is promising news for users looking for improved performance and battery life in their smartphones.