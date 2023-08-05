OnePlus Open: New Renders Reveal Updated Design for Upcoming Foldable Phone

OnePlus is set to enter the foldable phone market with its first-ever device, dubbed the OnePlus Open. Although the launch has been delayed due to display issues, leaked renders provide a glimpse of the updated design.

Previously, it was reported that OnePlus would release its foldable phone after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in July. Leaked renders have given us an idea of what to expect from the device, but newly surfaced images offer a clearer picture of the OnePlus Open’s design.

The renders, posted by Smartprix and leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), showcase several design changes in an early production unit compared to the initial prototype renders. One notable alteration is the wider aspect ratio, similar to the OPPO Find N2 rather than the Galaxy Z Fold series. This wider aspect ratio is expected to improve reachability and provide better user experience.

As a result, the large circular camera housing on the back of the OnePlus Open appears more prominent, occupying a significant portion of the upper half of the device. This housing accommodates three camera sensors, with the letter “H” engraved in the empty space, presumably representing the Hasselblad partnership. The previous renders featured the entire Hasselblad name on the housing, which may have been modified for better aesthetics.

Other design changes include the front-facing camera being moved from the left corner to the right corner of the phone’s screen. This adjustment may make it more natural for users who prefer setting their phone down for video calls with a leftward rotation.

Additionally, the OnePlus Open appears to have a flat frame with rounded corners and a potential faux leather texture on the back, following the current smartphone trend.

Considering OnePlus’ close relationship with OPPO, it is not surprising to see design influences from OPPO’s Find N2. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Open could be a rebranded Find N3, hinting at what we may expect from OPPO’s next foldable phone.

Originally planned for an August release, the OnePlus Open’s launch has been postponed while OnePlus addresses display supplier issues.