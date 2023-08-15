iPhone 15 Series to Feature USB-C Port Due to EU Rule

It has been confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. This change is a result of a new European Union regulation that mandates the use of USB Type-C charging ports for smartphones.

Leaked images, allegedly showing the charging components of the iPhone 15 Plus, have surfaced on the internet. One component that stands out is an Apple-made 3LD3 chip. While its exact functionality is still unknown, it is speculated that this chip may be used for transmission encryption and possibly to regulate charging speeds.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it was revealed in May that certified cables would be required to achieve faster charging speeds on the iPhone 15. Therefore, it is likely that the 3LD3 chip will differentiate between Apple-certified cables and other compatible adapters. This means that although your existing USB-C cables may be compatible with the iPhone 15 series, a made-for-iPhone USB-C cable may be necessary for full functionality.

The iPhone 15 series, expected to be unveiled next month, will likely include Pro models that are more expensive than previous versions. This is due to the incorporation of titanium, improved lenses, the advanced 3nm A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels, and a 6x periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Overall, the transition to USB-C in the iPhone 15 series is a mandatory requirement driven by EU regulations. While the 3LD3 chip’s specific functions are still uncertain, it is anticipated to offer encryption capabilities for enhanced data security and potentially play a role in regulating charging speeds. Consumers should be aware that Apple may recommend using certified cables for optimal charging performance.