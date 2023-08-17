The Lenovo Legion Go: A Fusion of Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch

Last month, it was reported that Lenovo is developing a handheld gaming PC called the Legion Go, which runs on Windows. Recently, leaked images of the device have surfaced, showcasing its design and features.

The Legion Go bears a striking resemblance to devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, but it also shares similarities with the Nintendo Switch. It features an eight-inch screen and includes two removable Joy-Con-like controllers. Additionally, it boasts a wide kickstand similar to the Switch OLED, perfect for tabletop gaming.

The controllers of the Legion Go blend the flat and detachable design of the Switch’s Joy-Cons with the contoured grip of the Steam Deck. While the right controller sports a touchpad (unlike the Steam Deck, which has touchpads on both sides), it also appears to have a wheel on its back. This suggests that the Legion Go’s screen may have touchscreen functionality.

One notable aspect of the device is its thickness. Lenovo seems to have made the Legion Go thicker compared to competitors like the Asus ROG Ally. This decision may be related to improving battery life, as thicker devices can accommodate larger batteries. The Legion Go is expected to run on Windows 11 and support various Windows games. It is rumored to be equipped with AMD Phoenix processors, similar to other upcoming Windows handhelds.

Lenovo has previously explored the handheld gaming market with concepts like the “LaVie Mini” showcased at CES 2021 and the unreleased Android-based device called the Legion Play. However, the Legion Go appears to be a more serious effort from Lenovo in the handheld gaming space.

As of now, Lenovo has not provided any official comments on the leaked images or the device itself. Gaming enthusiasts are eager to see how the Legion Go will compete with popular devices like the Steam Deck, as it combines elements from both the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.