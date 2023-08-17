Lenovo Rumored to Enter Handheld Gaming Market with New Portable Device

In recent weeks, rumors have been circulating about Lenovo’s potential entry into the handheld gaming market with a new portable gaming PC. Windows Report has recently published an article claiming to have leaked the first images of Lenovo’s upcoming handheld device.

The leaked photos depict the device, believed to be called the Legion Go, which was previously reported by Windows Central last month. The Legion Go is rumored to be a portable gaming PC that runs on Windows 11. The images show a striking resemblance to other handheld PCs in the market, such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. Interestingly, the device also bears similarities to the Nintendo Switch.

According to the leaked images, the Legion Go features a detachable gamepad design reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch, with a kickstand on the rear similar to the newly-released Switch OLED. The photos also reveal two back buttons on the rear of the detachable gamepads, as well as a vertical touchpad located just below the thumbstick on the front right gamepad.

Based on the presence of detachable gamepads, it is speculated that the Legion Go could feature a touchscreen display. Lenovo, however, has not officially announced any details about this new handheld device.

If Lenovo were to release a handheld gaming device, it wouldn’t be the first time the company ventured into this market. In the past, Lenovo worked on a gaming device called Legion Play, which remains unreleased. At CES 2021, the company also collaborated with NEC to introduce a concept device known as the “LaVie Mini.”

As of now, further details and official announcements regarding Lenovo’s potential handheld gaming PC are yet to be disclosed.