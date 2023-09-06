Google Pixel 8 Series Could Have a Price Hike, Leaks Suggest

According to recent leaks, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may come with a significant price increase. Dealabs, a French magazine, reports that the base model Pixel 8 will start at €799 in Europe, while the Pixel 8 Pro will start at €1,099. These leaked prices were also confirmed by HotUKDeals, the UK counterpart of Dealabs.

The leaked prices for the Google Pixel 8 series are as follows:

– Google Pixel 8: 128GB for €799, 256GB for €859

– Google Pixel 8 Pro: 128GB for €1,099, 256GB for €1,159, 512GB for €1,299

Compared to last year’s prices, these leaked prices represent a significant increase. The Pixel 7 currently sells for €649 in France, while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at €899. This suggests a price hike of €150 for the Pixel 8 and €200 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Tech Outlook also reported similar, but higher, pricing last week, adding further credibility to these leaks. If these prices turn out to be true, it would mark the first significant price increase for Google’s flagship phones since the Tensor reboot in 2021.

Dealabs also suggests that the Google Store may offer exclusive colors for the new Pixel generation, including black, grey/green, and pink for the regular model, and black, “Porcelain,” and “Sky” for the Pro model. The leaked images also revealed a “Licorice” black color option.

It is worth noting that if the US market follows a similar trend in pricing, the Pixel 8 could start at around $649, with the Pixel 8 Pro potentially priced at $1,000 or higher. However, US pricing often differs from other regions.

In conclusion, leaks suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series could see a notable price increase. If these leaks are accurate, it would indicate a shift in Google’s pricing strategy for its flagship phones.

