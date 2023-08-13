NVIDIA’s Next-Generation GPU Architecture Codenamed “Blackwell” with “GB20x” Series

NVIDIA’s internal GPU codenames typically follow a specific pattern, but the upcoming major GPU architecture is expected to deviate from the norm. Historically, codenames start with a “G” followed by the first letter of the architecture name and three digits. However, the anticipated architecture, codenamed “Blackwell,” will use “GB” and three numbers.

According to leaked information from China and reliable NVIDIA leaker kopite7kimi, the next-generation graphics architecture will begin with GB202 and continue with GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207. This departure from the usual naming convention is intriguing.

One notable aspect is the inclusion of the “x03” GPU, which was introduced with the Ampere series and signifies a graphics processor between the “x02” range (such as the “Titan” or “RTX 4090”) and the high-end “x04” class. The previous generations, such as GTX 1080 and RTX 2080, followed a different naming structure based on chip revisions.

Additionally, it is worth noting that Blackwell will arrive in its second-revision form. An earlier generation architecture has not been mentioned, which raises questions about NVIDIA’s plans for a first-generation Blackwell architecture.

Speculations suggest that NVIDIA might focus on developing a smaller and more affordable GPU for the midrange market segment, considering the introduction of the “x05” tier instead of the traditional “x04” tier.

Moreover, it is possible that the Blackwell architecture will have different versions with a focus on either compute or graphics applications, similar to the GM20x and GK210 processors in the past.

While leaks from sources like Chiphell and kopite7kimi have proven accurate in the past, official information from NVIDIA is not expected for at least a year.

Overall, NVIDIA’s upcoming GPU architecture, codenamed Blackwell and part of the GB20x series, introduces a deviation from the company’s typical naming convention, sparking interest and speculation within the tech community.