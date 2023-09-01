Apple Maps Rolls Out Detailed City Experience in New Locations

Apple is making strides in improving its Apple Maps service, aiming to compete with Google Maps as a fully featured alternative. The rollout of the detailed city experience (DCE) is an important step towards this goal, but its expansion has been gradual. However, leaked information suggests that Apple plans to bring the DCE to new regions, including Nassau County (NY), Westchester County (NY), Morris County (NJ), Loudon County (VA), Orange County (CA), Stamford (CT), and Montgomery County (PA).

A Reddit user spotted Apple testing 3D placeholders for the upcoming DCE debut, suggesting that Apple may soon begin testing the new maps with features such as trees, road markings, elevations, and custom 3D landmarks. While Apple has been working hard to bring the DCE to more regions, Google Maps remains the primary option for users in need of detailed navigation.

There are ongoing expectations of a major Apple Maps announcement on September 12, coinciding with the company’s launch of the new-generation iPhone lineup. As part of the iOS 17 update, Apple Maps will receive support for offline maps, offering users the ability to navigate to a destination without an internet connection. Unlike Google Maps, which only supports offline maps for driving, Apple Maps will also include offline walking directions and transit options (initially in the United States, with other regions to follow).

One of the top feature requests for Apple Maps is satellite navigation support. While Apple Maps already offers satellite maps for exploring the world, these are disabled once navigation is enabled using the default map layer. The DCE aims to enhance the map layer with additional details to improve navigation on iPhone and CarPlay.

The biggest challenge for Apple Maps in its competition against Google Maps is its limited availability. Currently, Apple Maps is only available on iOS devices, with no Android version. In contrast, Google Maps can be installed on both iPhone and Android devices, and it is also compatible with Android Auto and CarPlay. Google Maps even has dedicated versions for the Apple Watch and various smartwatches, ensuring convenient navigation at all times.

In summary, Apple Maps is making progress with its detailed city experience, expanding its reach to various regions. With support for offline maps and efforts to improve navigation features, Apple hopes to provide a robust alternative to Google Maps. However, the limited availability of Apple Maps on iOS devices remains a challenge.

Definitions:

– Detailed city experience (DCE): A feature in Apple Maps that aims to enhance the app and bring it closer to the functionality of Google Maps by providing detailed navigation and map information.

– Google Maps: A popular mapping service developed by Google that provides navigation, satellite imagery, traffic conditions, and various other features.

Sources:

– No URLs provided for sources