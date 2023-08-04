Riot Games Reveals Yasuo as the Next Champion for Project L

Riot Games has announced that Yasuo, the Unforgiven, will be the next champion joining the roster of their free-to-play fighting game, Project L. This comes as no surprise considering Yasuo’s popularity and frequent bans in League of Legends. Despite the mixed opinions about him, Yasuo seems to be a promising addition to the game, particularly for Marvel vs. Capcom 3 players who mained Vergil.

Lead champion designer, Alex Jaffe, describes Yasuo as a master swordsman who wields the wind with his blade. He has a versatile playstyle that allows him to cancel in and out of different stances, making him adaptable to any situation. He excels at mixups, technical aerial combos, defensive plays with his wind wall, and dominating the neutral game with his powerful normals.

Riot’s Yasuo reveal trailer also introduces other playable heroes in Project L, including Ahri, Darius, and Ekko. Jaffe explains that Darius is a heavy hitter who dominates the mid-range and maintains relentless offense. Ekko possesses time-based powers that enable him to rewind and “call for a do-over.” Ahri, on the other hand, is a rushdown terror who controls the air and attacks from various angles. She utilizes a unique resource called Foxfire to extend her pressure and mix ups.

In addition to these champions, Riot has confirmed that League of Legends favorites Jinx, Katarina, and Illaoi will also be part of Project L’s roster. However, these champions are still undergoing development.

Project L was initially announced in 2019 and is being developed by former members of Radiant Entertainment. The game features 2v2 tag-team battles that can be played in various formats, such as 1v1, 1v2, or 2v2. Additionally, the Fuse system in Project L sets it apart from other fighting games.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to play Project L, Riot has released a video that provides a straightforward guide.

