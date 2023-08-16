League of Legends Update brings Buffs and Nerfs to Champions

League of Legends has received a new update that includes buffs and nerfs to various champions in the game. Some of the champions that have been buffed include Akali, Brand, and Milio. However, to ensure better in-game balance, a few other champions such as Naafiri, Shaco, and Tristana have been nerfed.

Akali, who hasn’t been performing well, has received buffs to make her more powerful. Her energy costs have been reduced, and her base damage has been increased. The aim is to make her laning phase less prohibitive and give her trades more impact.

Brand has also received significant buffs in this update. The mana restoration on his passive has been increased to help him sustain his mana pools. Additionally, the ability power (AP) ratios on his Q and E abilities have been boosted.

Milio has been buffed as well. His Q ability now deals more damage, and the base shield strength of his E ability has been increased. These buffs are focused on improving Milio’s individual performance rather than team fights.

On the other hand, some champions have received nerfs. Naafiri’s base armor, attack damage, and attack speed have all been decreased due to her strength in the top lane. Shaco has also been nerfed, with his base mana regeneration decreased and the mana cost of his W ability increased. Nerfs have also been applied to Rek’Sai, Shyvana, and Tristana, with the latter being a focus due to her dominance in pro play.

In addition to the champion changes, the update also brings stunning new Immortal Journey skins. These skins will be available for champions like Kayle, Shyvana, Sona, Soraka, Zed, and Zeri, with Sona also receiving a Prestige Immortal Journey skin.

Players can get a more detailed look at the patch notes for all the champion changes in the 13.16 update. For those excited about the new cosmetics, there are other upcoming League of Legends skins to look forward to.