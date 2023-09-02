The Rise of Cyber-Enabled Crimes in the Mekong Region

A recent report has shed light on the alarming rise of cyber-enabled crimes in the Mekong region, particularly in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. These crimes are being orchestrated by syndicates that exploit educated individuals who are seeking job opportunities. The victims are lured into compounds where they are forced to carry out various digital scams.

The report, which was released during the Mekong-US Partnership Track 1.5 Policy Dialogue on Trafficking and Cyber-Enabled Crime, emphasizes the need for law enforcement agencies to adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of technology. It states that cyber-enabled crimes have been met with insufficient resources and capacity building for law enforcement agencies.

During the conference, experts and community representatives from the region gathered to discuss non-traditional security threats. These threats include cyber-enabled crimes, as well as trafficking in persons, wildlife, narcotics, and other illicit goods. The conference underscored the challenges faced by governments in combatting these crimes effectively.

The report highlights the worrying trend of victims being charged as criminals by law enforcement agencies. It calls for a shift in perception, urging authorities to recognize that victims forced into criminal acts should not be held accountable for their actions.

To address this issue, the report suggests that regional governments collaborate by sharing intelligence through legally binding memorandums of understanding (MOUs). It also proposes promoting police-to-police collaboration and establishing dedicated contact points within key agencies.

This report adds to the growing body of research on cyber-enabled crimes in the Mekong region. Previous reports have documented the criminal activities flourishing in Myanmar’s Shan state and northern Laos’ Bokeo province, which often operate beyond the reach of state authorities.

Overall, the report underscores the urgent need for increased resources and capacity building for law enforcement agencies to effectively combat cyber-enabled crimes in the Mekong region.

