Lava Agni 2 5G Back in Stock with Attractive Offers

Indian smartphone brand Lava has announced the much-anticipated return of the Lava Agni 2 5G, a feature-rich phone that gained immense popularity upon its launch in May 2022. The phone, known for its lack of bloatware and ads, will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, September 5, 2023.

Lava made the official announcement through their verified X (Twitter) handle, ensuring the trustworthiness of the information. To make the purchase even more enticing, Lava has introduced attractive offers, including a limited period discount of ₹2,000 for customers using HDFC and SBI Bank. This discount reduces the retail price of the 8GB + 256GB memory configuration from ₹21,999 to ₹19,999.

Impressive Specifications

The Lava Agni 2 5G boasts impressive specifications, making it a highly competitive choice in the smartphone market. It features a 6.78-inch curved screen with FHD+ resolution, providing a visually immersive experience. The device also offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling and an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip, ensuring remarkable performance and efficiency. It is equipped with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and a spacious 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, allowing users to store a considerable amount of data and enjoy seamless multitasking. The Lava Agni 2 5G also incorporates a vapour chamber cooling system for effective thermal management, preventing overheating during intensive usage.

On the camera front, the Lava Agni 2 5G features a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for achieving impressive depth-of-field effects. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera that ensures high-quality self-portraits.

Software and Battery

Running on Android 13, the Lava Agni 2 5G guarantees updates to Android 14 and 15, providing users with a seamless software experience. The phone also comes with three years of quarterly security updates, ensuring the device remains secure and up-to-date.

To keep users powered throughout the day, the Lava Agni 2 5G is equipped with a reliable 4,700mAh battery. Additionally, the phone supports 66W fast charging, allowing for quick replenishment of the battery for uninterrupted usage. The charger is conveniently included in the box, providing users with a complete package.

