Apple Music beta 4.3.0 Introduces New Features for Android Users

Apple has released a new update for the beta version of Apple Music on Android, bringing some exciting new features to the music streaming service. This update, known as Apple Music beta 4.3.0, includes a fresh animated “Now Playing” screen and a new song credits section.

Previously, these features were only available in iOS 17 Beta 3, but now Android users can also enjoy them. The updated “Now Playing” screen features a large interface with full-screen album art, replacing the small square album cover images. It also includes animations and live artwork for some of the latest albums.

Furthermore, the update introduces a new section for detailed song credits. By tapping the three dots next to the song name, users can access a menu that displays additional options and details. This includes a View Lyrics button, a list of performing artists involved in the song, and information about the audio quality (Lossless or Spatial Audio).

Apple’s decision to bring these updates to non-Apple devices, such as Android and Windows, is a positive move towards expanding the reach of its native music streaming app. In addition to the recent Discovery Station rollout, Apple is expected to officially release iOS 17 in September, along with new iPhones. It is likely that the beta features will be included in the final version of the Apple Music app.

Overall, Apple Music beta 4.3.0 for Android brings a fresh look and enhanced functionality to the music streaming service. Users can look forward to enjoying these new features while they wait for the official release of iOS 17.