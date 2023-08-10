CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Pre-Order Now for Discounts and Freebies

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Pre-Order Now for Discounts and Freebies

I have been using the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) for the past week and I am absolutely loving it. A detailed review will be coming soon, but in the meantime, I highly recommend pre-ordering this device, especially if you are in the market for a new Wear OS-powered smartwatch.

During the pre-order period on Samsung’s website, buyers can take advantage of a discounted price on the device. Additionally, they will receive a free fabric band with their purchase. Trust me, after trying out the $50 fabric band, you won’t want to miss the chance to get it for free.

For the 43mm Watch 6 Classic, the price during this pre-order period is $399. This means a total savings of $100, which includes a $50 credit and the free $50 band. If you prefer the larger 47mm option, the price only goes up to $429, which is not a significant increase.

If you currently own a smartwatch that you are looking to trade in, Samsung is offering up to $250 in trade-in value. Keep in mind that Galaxy and newer Apple smartwatches command the highest trade-in value. Take advantage of this enhanced trade-in value during the pre-order period, as it may not be available later.

To pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, visit the Samsung link below. And remember, a full review of this device will be coming soon.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Apple Launches iOS 17 Public Beta with Exciting New Features

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Google Gboard Updates: New Features in the Works

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix Addresses Game-Breaking Bug

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Launches iOS 17 Public Beta with Exciting New Features

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

Seagrass Meadows: Unsung Heroes of the Ocean Ecosystem

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google Gboard Updates: New Features in the Works

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

New York Times Updates Terms of Service to Prevent AI Training on Its Content

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments