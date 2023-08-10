Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Pre-Order Now for Discounts and Freebies

I have been using the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) for the past week and I am absolutely loving it. A detailed review will be coming soon, but in the meantime, I highly recommend pre-ordering this device, especially if you are in the market for a new Wear OS-powered smartwatch.

During the pre-order period on Samsung’s website, buyers can take advantage of a discounted price on the device. Additionally, they will receive a free fabric band with their purchase. Trust me, after trying out the $50 fabric band, you won’t want to miss the chance to get it for free.

For the 43mm Watch 6 Classic, the price during this pre-order period is $399. This means a total savings of $100, which includes a $50 credit and the free $50 band. If you prefer the larger 47mm option, the price only goes up to $429, which is not a significant increase.

If you currently own a smartwatch that you are looking to trade in, Samsung is offering up to $250 in trade-in value. Keep in mind that Galaxy and newer Apple smartwatches command the highest trade-in value. Take advantage of this enhanced trade-in value during the pre-order period, as it may not be available later.

To pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, visit the Samsung link below. And remember, a full review of this device will be coming soon.