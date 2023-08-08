Unlocking the Power of High-Level Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

As a level 4 sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3, I am still working on mastering the intricacies of different spells and abilities. From distinguishing Magic Missiles from Chromatic Orbs to recalling concepts from my previous playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 2, it’s quite a learning process. Recently, I discovered the usefulness of Mage Hands, using them to deal with goblin archers by hurling them off cliffs and throwing crates at them. But little did I know, the true power of spells lies in the high-level spells found in the D&D player handbook.

Spells like Wish, a ninth-level conjuration, allow you to alter reality itself according to your desires. From generating valuable equipment out of thin air to rewinding time, the potential is immense. Another impressive spell is Prismatic Wall, which creates a barrier spanning 90 feet and composed of seven layers that inflict different effects on anyone passing through, such as poison or petrification.

Unfortunately, it seems that these powerful spells are not included in Baldur’s Gate 3, which currently limits character progression to level 12. The inclusion of higher-level spells presents a challenge for developers as these spells and abilities are incredibly potent and could turn characters into unstoppable beings.

Larian founder Sven Vincke explained that creating content for levels 12 and beyond requires significant development efforts due to the complexity and scope of the challenges and antagonists that need to be designed. This makes it more difficult to simply release an expansion pack for Baldur’s Gate 3.

While there are no guarantees of expansions for Baldur’s Gate 3, the developers at Larian have mentioned that they have various projects in early pre-production or concept phases. Their focus is on experimenting with new techniques, procedures, and technology while keeping their development plans manageable.

While I appreciate and enjoy the depth and variety of Baldur’s Gate 3, part of me longs for a Larian game that includes the grandest D&D spells. Few developers can match Larian’s ability to create intricate systems that allow players to cleverly exploit and “break” scenarios. Although Baldur’s Gate 3 already offers unique gameplay mechanics, such as operating in two dimensions, the desire for even more powerful spells is hard to ignore.

