Baldur’s Gate 3: Ability to Change Character Appearance Coming Soon

Baldur’s Gate 3 players will soon have the ability to change the way their character looks mid-game. Currently, after completing character creation at the start of the game, players cannot change the physical features of their character. However, this will soon change as the ability to change character appearance after starting the game is in development.

Larian, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has been actively addressing issues that have arisen since the game’s launch earlier this month. Hotfixes have been released promptly, but larger features like character appearance changes may take more time.

It has been confirmed that the hotfixes and quality-of-life improvements implemented in the PC version of the game will also be included in the upcoming PlayStation 5 version set to release in September.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received high praise from both players and critics. Initial reviews have even ranked it higher than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, making it the highest-rated game of 2023 according to review aggregator Metacritic.

In a recent development, the translation team responsible for Baldur’s Gate 3 apologized for omitting a significant portion of the team from the game’s credits. They have committed to rectifying the issue and ensuring proper credit is given to all members of the translation team.

The inclusion of the ability to change character appearance mid-game adds more flexibility and customization options to enhance the player experience in Baldur’s Gate 3. Players can look forward to these changes in the future updates of the game.