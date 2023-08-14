Future Update May Allow Character Appearance Changes in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re someone who often regrets the decisions you’ve made in video games, particularly when it comes to character appearance, there may be good news for you. Larian, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has hinted at the possibility of adding a feature that allows players to change their character’s appearance in the future.

Currently, the inability to modify character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an odd omission. The game offers a great deal of freedom in other aspects, such as gameplay choices and character creation options. From engaging in various activities with NPCs to customizing gender and physical attributes, players have control over many aspects of their character. However, once the character creation process is completed, there is no option to change the character’s appearance, whether it be their physical features or cosmetic details like hair and makeup.

Larian’s publishing director, Michael Douse, responded to a plea on Twitter from a player asking for the ability to change their character’s appearance. Douse cryptically replied, “Things are being cooked,” hinting that the developers may be working on implementing this feature.

In Larian’s previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, players could freely change their character’s appearance by using a mirror in their home base. While certain aspects like race and gender were not changeable, there were workarounds available. It would be logical for Baldur’s Gate 3 to introduce a similar mechanic, allowing players to modify their character’s appearance as they progress in the game.

At this time, there is no information on when this feature might be added to Baldur’s Gate 3. Until then, players will have to make do with their initial character choices and the unchangeable appearance that comes with them.