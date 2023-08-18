Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Roadmap Revealed

Developer Larian Studios has shared its short-term update roadmap for the highly anticipated RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC. The studio aims to achieve parity between the PC and PlayStation versions of the game.

Larian Boss Swenn Vincke expressed his commitment to the Early Access philosophy of the game by personally considering player suggestions. He hinted that some of these requests may be incorporated into Patch 2, fueling hope for the long-awaited ability to change character appearance.

The development team appreciates the enthusiastic feedback from players and emphasizes its focus on addressing reported issues while also taking into account player suggestions. The roadmap for updates includes Hotfix 4, Patch 1 featuring over 1000 fixes and tweaks, and Patch 2, which will incorporate some user requests.

However, an unexpected setback occurred recently when Larian released Hotfix 4, only to promptly roll it back due to a rare compiler issue. This posed a problem for players who had already updated their save files and were unable to continue playing. The studio promptly resolved the issue and redeployed Hotfix 4, while also reevaluating their patch deployment process to prevent such incidents in the future.

The dedicated teams at Larian, particularly those in Canada and Malaysia, swiftly identified and resolved the issue. This incident prompted the studio to make changes in their patch deployment approach to ensure a smoother experience for players on the upcoming PS5 release on September 6th.

While Larian Studios has mainly provided a bug-free experience thus far, some issues have been reported by players. Nevertheless, the studio’s unwavering dedication to improving the game and its commitment to assisting players, even going so far as to individually fix save files, is commendable.