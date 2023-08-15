Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Allow Players to Change Character Appearance

The highly anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is just around the corner, and developer Larian Studios has been actively addressing player feedback. One area that has been highlighted for improvement is the inability to change character appearance after the initial creation process.

Currently, players are unable to alter their character’s looks, such as hairstyle, once they have completed the character creation phase. This missing feature has puzzled many players, as the ability to customize and modify characters is a vital aspect of role-playing games.

Players have even resorted to discarding their characters due to minor aesthetic flaws, which is a strange limitation to have in a game that garnered so much attention for its extensive character creation options. In fact, players collectively spent 88 years in character creation during the game’s first weekend.

However, there is good news on the horizon. Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, has confirmed that a solution is in the works. Although no specific details have been provided, it is expected that players will soon have the ability to modify their character’s appearance as the game progresses.

The community eagerly awaits the implementation of this feature, which will allow for greater customization options and enhance the overall gaming experience. Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to be released on September 6, 2023, but until then, players can share what they are currently playing in the comments section below.

