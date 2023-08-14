CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sets a New Standard for AAA RPGs

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 Sets a New Standard for AAA RPGs

Baldur’s Gate 3 represents a significant shift for AAA RPGs, raising the bar for exploration, depth, and character choice. The game has caused concern among other developers, who have preemptively downplayed its impact as an anomaly. However, Larian Studios CEO, Swen Vincke, has responded to these claims.

Vincke acknowledges that smaller studios may not be able to replicate the scale of Baldur’s Gate 3 but challenges the notion that standards in video games are fixed. He believes that standards evolve and new ideas emerge regularly. Vincke cites Assassin’s Creed as an example of a game that was once considered a standard-setter but was later surpassed by new innovations.

Larian Studios, known for their independent development and commitment to player feedback, took their time to create a game that met expectations. The studio’s previous title, Divinity: Original Sin 2, earned them a loyal player base, which further supported the development of Baldur’s Gate 3.

While the impact of Baldur’s Gate 3 on future RPGs remains to be seen, the game has undeniably set a new standard for the genre. Its success demonstrates that there is still untapped potential for creativity and innovation in the gaming industry.

The question now is whether players should expect this level of quality moving forward and whether this is a concern for consumers.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

How to Modify Digital Documents Using iPhone’s Notes App

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

34 Ridiculous Things Employers Offered Instead of Raises

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Dominance of Dimir Midrange in Standard

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Navigating the 7th Edition of IoT Platforms and Software: A Comprehensive Guide

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
AI

When Crypto Meets AI: Verox Unveils the Future of Crypto Trading

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Rare Video Captures Exoplanet Orbiting its Star

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Optimizing Network Performance: How CCAP is Transforming the Cable Industry

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments