Baldur’s Gate 3 Sets a New Standard for AAA RPGs

Baldur’s Gate 3 represents a significant shift for AAA RPGs, raising the bar for exploration, depth, and character choice. The game has caused concern among other developers, who have preemptively downplayed its impact as an anomaly. However, Larian Studios CEO, Swen Vincke, has responded to these claims.

Vincke acknowledges that smaller studios may not be able to replicate the scale of Baldur’s Gate 3 but challenges the notion that standards in video games are fixed. He believes that standards evolve and new ideas emerge regularly. Vincke cites Assassin’s Creed as an example of a game that was once considered a standard-setter but was later surpassed by new innovations.

Larian Studios, known for their independent development and commitment to player feedback, took their time to create a game that met expectations. The studio’s previous title, Divinity: Original Sin 2, earned them a loyal player base, which further supported the development of Baldur’s Gate 3.

While the impact of Baldur’s Gate 3 on future RPGs remains to be seen, the game has undeniably set a new standard for the genre. Its success demonstrates that there is still untapped potential for creativity and innovation in the gaming industry.

The question now is whether players should expect this level of quality moving forward and whether this is a concern for consumers.