Larian Studios Prepares for Baldur’s Gate 3 Launch on PC

Larian Studios is getting ready to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC this Thursday. The team expresses gratitude towards the community for their support and has answered some questions while revealing details about Twitch Drops and other important information for the launch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is expected to be massive, as confirmed by the team. One question they addressed today is regarding the availability of a preload time for the game. Unfortunately, there will be no preload option. Players who wish to play on launch day should be prepared to face high demand. The download size is approximately 122 GB. The absence of preloading is due to the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in its early access stage on Steam, allowing many people who supported its development to play.

The team advises players to delete their save files before the August 3rd launch. They have made changes to the early part of the game and recommend starting fresh to avoid unintended file conflicts after the release. Additionally, any installed mods should not automatically download to ensure a clean experience when the final game is available.

Twitch Drops will also be available, with the Camp Clothing set, featuring a purple assortment of gear, obtainable by watching two hours of BG3 streams between August 3rd and 17th.

Players should take note of the PC unlock times, which vary depending on the region. In New Zealand, the game will unlock at 3 AM on August 4th, in New York at 11 AM on August 3rd, in Dublin at 4 PM, and in Los Angeles at 8 AM.

For Steam Deck users, compatibility with Baldur’s Gate 3 is assured, and the team is working towards verification. Cross saves will also be live for launch, allowing players to start on PC and continue on a console later if desired.

For more details, please refer to the devblog on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 website.