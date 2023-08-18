Larian to Change Deployment Process for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patches

Larian Studios recently encountered issues with the deployment of patches for Baldur’s Gate 3. The fourth hotfix, released on Wednesday, had to be rolled back temporarily due to a build error causing new crashes. This resulted in players being unable to load their saves after the update. However, the issue was eventually fixed and the update was redeployed later in the day.

In an update addressing the situation, Larian explained that the problem was caused by a rebuild of the version number that led to compiler corruption, resulting in unexpected crashes. The studio acknowledged its mistake and apologized for the inconvenience caused to players. To prevent similar incidents in the future, Larian will now ensure that any changes made to future version candidates undergo rigorous testing, including a comprehensive QA pipeline.

Larian also revealed that the first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 will include over 1,000 fixes and adjustments. Additionally, the studio is working on implementing a feature that will allow players to change their character’s appearance mid-game.

Furthermore, it was announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available on PlayStation 5 starting from September 6. However, the release for Xbox consoles is facing technical issues that Larian is currently working to overcome.

Overall, Larian Studios is committed to delivering an optimized and enjoyable gaming experience for players of Baldur’s Gate 3.