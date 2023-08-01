CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Baldur’s Gate 3 Introduces a Unique Protagonist with an Alien Worm

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 features a protagonist who carries an alien worm within them. The mind flayers, a well-known race in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, implant the player character with a parasite. However, the protagonist manages to escape before fully transforming into a mind flayer. The story revolves around finding a way to remove the Illithid bug with the help of new friends in the Forgotten Realms.

While the initial premise suggests that the objective is to resist the mind flayer’s influence and remove the parasite, the developers at Larian Studios have confirmed that there is an alternative path. Players can choose to embrace the mind flayer within them instead of rejecting it. This alternative path unlocks a hidden skill tree called Illithian Powers, which is separate from the usual progression system.

Larian Studios provides details about how the Illithian Powers skill tree works on the game’s Steam page. To strengthen their Illithid Powers, players need to consume more parasites. These parasites can be found throughout the game world, hidden in jars, pools of brine, and the skulls of other mind flayer-infected individuals. Each parasite unlocks a new ability node in the hidden skill tree.

The hidden Illithian Powers skill tree contains 25 abilities inspired by mind flayers and is divided into five categories: manipulation, health restoration, psionics, and abilities that deal damage and torment enemies over time. While the specific details about each power are not provided, the developer’s recent blog offers some hints.

The consequences of consuming parasites mainly revolve around how companions react to it. While some companions may have their own parasites, not all of them may be comfortable with strengthening their connection to the Illithid or supporting the protagonist’s choice. The perception of the protagonist by companions can drastically change based on their approach to this opportunity.

The developers indicate that the situation becomes even more complex, but they leave it up to players to discover during the game’s official launch. So, if players prioritize power over the well-being of others or simply desire psionic abilities, the Illithid Powers path may be suitable.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch on PC on August 3, 2023, followed by a PlayStation 5 release on September 6, 2023.

