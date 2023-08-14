CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 to Introduce Character Appearance Customization Feature

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 to Introduce Character Appearance Customization Feature

Larian Studios has announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 players will soon be able to change their character’s appearance. Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, confirmed the upcoming feature in a post on social media platform X. He assured players that “things are being cooked” in response to a user’s request.

Currently, once a player locks in their character’s appearance, it cannot be altered. This includes hairstyle and tattoos. However, the studio is working on implementing a solution to this issue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a huge success for Larian Studios since it exited Early Access earlier this month. The game has garnered over 500,000 players on Steam, with a PS5 version set to be released next month and an Xbox Series X/S version in the works.

Following the game’s release, the community has been actively engaged in discussions. Topics range from saving scumming strategies to innovative combat tactics that deal massive damage. One hotly debated topic is whether Shadowheart, one of the game’s characters, can be “fixed” by players.

For more information on Baldur’s Gate 3, you can check out our review in progress and our guides, which cover various classes and subclasses.

The introduction of character appearance customization will undoubtedly enhance the player experience and allow for greater personalization within the game. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new feature.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Embracer Group’s $2 Billion Partnership Falls Through, Savvy Games Group Identified as Mysterious Partner

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Ubisoft Announces Earlier Release Date for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Intel Discontinues NUC Lineup and Shifts to Asus

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Embracer Group’s $2 Billion Partnership Falls Through, Savvy Games Group Identified as Mysterious Partner

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ubisoft Announces Earlier Release Date for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Rainbow Six Siege Possibly Introducing a Master Chief-Themed Elite Bundle

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Tech Gadgets to Help You Ace the School Year

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments