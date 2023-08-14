Baldur’s Gate 3 to Introduce Character Appearance Customization Feature

Larian Studios has announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 players will soon be able to change their character’s appearance. Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, confirmed the upcoming feature in a post on social media platform X. He assured players that “things are being cooked” in response to a user’s request.

Currently, once a player locks in their character’s appearance, it cannot be altered. This includes hairstyle and tattoos. However, the studio is working on implementing a solution to this issue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a huge success for Larian Studios since it exited Early Access earlier this month. The game has garnered over 500,000 players on Steam, with a PS5 version set to be released next month and an Xbox Series X/S version in the works.

Following the game’s release, the community has been actively engaged in discussions. Topics range from saving scumming strategies to innovative combat tactics that deal massive damage. One hotly debated topic is whether Shadowheart, one of the game’s characters, can be “fixed” by players.

For more information on Baldur’s Gate 3, you can check out our review in progress and our guides, which cover various classes and subclasses.

The introduction of character appearance customization will undoubtedly enhance the player experience and allow for greater personalization within the game. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new feature.