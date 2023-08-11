Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Advised to Ignore Companions in Multiplayer

Larian boss Swen Vincke suggests that players of Baldur’s Gate 3 should ignore the game’s companions when playing multiplayer. The popular RPG can be played in four-player co-op, but this leaves no room for companions like Lae’zel, Astarion, and Gale, causing players to miss out on their unique stories.

Vincke recommends saving companions for solo play instead of interacting with them during multiplayer. He believes that a significant part of the storytelling involving these characters comes when they are present in the world. Conversations with companions in camp are based on a “hearsay” conversation system, where they react to what players tell them but do not have firsthand knowledge of what happened since they were not part of the party. This prevents players from developing deeper relationships with companions and experiencing unique interactions with NPCs.

Vincke suggests that in multiplayer, players should focus on their party, as they would in single-player, and fully enjoy role-playing their characters. While players can have multiple companions in camp, it will not provide the same experience as having them with the party during gameplay.

It is important for multiplayer parties to be on the same wavelength when experiencing the story to ensure a cohesive and enjoyable experience. Vincke explains that different types of groups play multiplayer, and those who communicate and wait for each other will have a better understanding of the story compared to groups that split up and engage in individual activities without sharing information.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been tremendously popular since its release on Steam last week. Larian is also working to ensure the proper credit for the game’s localization team.