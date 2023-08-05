CityLife

The Unconventional Break-In of a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
In the automotive world, the debate over the proper break-in method for a new car is ongoing. However, one YouTuber named Ron has taken a different approach with his $280,000 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. In a video, Ron showcases his unconventional break-in by taking the luxury sports car from the showroom to a mountain stream within three minutes.

Ron didn’t waste any time after taking delivery of the car from the Lamborghini dealership in Salt Lake City, Utah. He immediately headed for the hills, proclaiming that within the next hour, the car would be covered in mud. After driving for approximately 93 miles, the journey took a detour from paved roads onto a relatively well-maintained dirt road.

Although this off-road excursion mostly involved a passable dirt road, there were moments where the road became less car-friendly. Surprisingly, even a Toyota Corolla was seen sharing the road at one point. Of course, the Corolla doesn’t possess the power and exorbitant price tag of the Lamborghini, which comes equipped with a 602-horsepower V10 engine and costs over $300,000.

Lamborghini originally presented the Sterrato as a vehicle capable of treading on less-traveled roads, featuring knobby tires and slightly increased ground clearance. However, it’s doubtful that Lamborghini anticipated their creation would be driven through a stream. In the video, the Sterrato is seen successfully fording through a fairly shallow stream, showcasing its capability in unconventional environments.

The video ends with Ron parked in front of a Bugatti, discussing how the Sterrato will remain perpetually dirty under his care. This serves as a reminder that despite its luxurious nature, this particular Huracan Sterrato is being driven as Lamborghini intended.

It’s worth noting that only 1,499 Huracan Sterratos are planned for production, making them highly exclusive. While some may spend their lives in cozy garages, it’s refreshing to see at least one being used for its intended purpose.

